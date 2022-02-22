Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,732 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 985,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 265,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.