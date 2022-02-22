Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

