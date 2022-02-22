Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

