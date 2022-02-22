Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,121,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

