Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

