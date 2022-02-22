Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.38.
In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
