Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPAY stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 113.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.