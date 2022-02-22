Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RPAY stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 113.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
