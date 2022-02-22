Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,290.86 ($17.56) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.02. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 916.60 ($12.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

