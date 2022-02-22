Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

