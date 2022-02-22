Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $392,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

