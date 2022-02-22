Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

