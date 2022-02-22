Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.67).

BRW opened at GBX 296 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £899.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 363.42.

In related news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,744.19). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($85,087.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,556 shares of company stock worth $1,532,154 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

