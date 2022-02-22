Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $242.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.57.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $211.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.94.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

