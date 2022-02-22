Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.44) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.73).

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £971.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 120.70 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.75.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

