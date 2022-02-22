Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

