Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $365,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $243.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

