Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $365,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DDS opened at $243.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Dillard’s Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dillard’s (DDS)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.