Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $84.08 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

