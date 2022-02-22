Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $585,000 in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $488,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

