Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 million to $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidia.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.16.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

