Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 651,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

