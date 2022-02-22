Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 13,757 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 39,305.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,300 shares of company stock worth $13,588,443. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

