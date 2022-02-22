American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

AIG opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

