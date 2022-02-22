74,328 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 291.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

