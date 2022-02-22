Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

