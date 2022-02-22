Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 8.13 ($0.11) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.18. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £337.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17.

In other news, insider Kate Hill bought 237,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £28,550.40 ($38,828.23).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

