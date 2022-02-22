Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 20,187 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

