Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.35 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $52,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

