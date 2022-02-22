Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $52,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

