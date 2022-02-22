Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $53,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

