Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $770,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CWH stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

