Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $807,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

