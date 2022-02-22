Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $832,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

