Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

Shares of ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

