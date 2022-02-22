G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

