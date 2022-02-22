Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target to CHF 54

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUFRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.99 on Monday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

