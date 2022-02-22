Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,389 shares of company stock worth $17,456,461. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.