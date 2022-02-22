Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

MPLN opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

