Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

