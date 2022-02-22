Outbrain (OB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Outbrain to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Outbrain has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.