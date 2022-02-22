Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $4,122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,389 shares of company stock valued at $17,456,461. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.