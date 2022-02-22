HighTower Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

