Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

