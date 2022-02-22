Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter.
SCHH stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.08.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.