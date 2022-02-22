Franklin Resources Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

