11,377 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

