43,525 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.