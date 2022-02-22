HighTower Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

