HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.