HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.