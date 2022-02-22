HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

