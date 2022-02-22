Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.